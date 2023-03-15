A meter reader is still recovering after being attacked in January. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three men have been charged after a meter reader was attacked in the Waikato and had his car stolen and set on fire.

The meter reader was found with serious head injuries after the attack on Oliver St in Kihikihi, south of Hamilton, on January 5.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson today said police had made three arrests after “extensive inquiries”.

The three men, aged 33, 36 and 50, are charged with wounding with intent to injure with reckless disregard, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and arson, and are due in the Te Awamutu District Court on April 4.

“We are pleased we have been able to provide the family with some relief that those believed responsible have been located and arrested,” Hodgson said.

He said the meter reader was still taking “steps to recovery” after the attack.

Police earlier said the man was carrying out meter readings before he was injured and taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police earlier said his car, a red Daihatsu Terios, was stolen from Oliver St and found on fire about 16km away on Kawhia Rd near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.