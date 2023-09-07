Pihama Pompey was armed with a gun, and his associate a screwdriver, when they robbed the Bellbird Dairy in Hamilton of more than $7000 worth of cash and cigarettes. Photo / Google Maps

One of two armed men who robbed a dairy of almost $8000 in cash and cigarettes, and then caused more than $14,000 in damage to a Kāinga Ora home, has been jailed.

Pihama Bruza Hinton Pompey, 24, and a co-offender stormed into the Bellbird Dairy in Hamilton in November 2021 after earlier stealing a car from Mitre 10 Mega.

His associate, who was armed with a screwdriver, jumped over the counter towards the cigarettes while Pompey pointed a pistol at the shop attendants, yelling at them to “give me the money”.

One victim tried to get them to leave, but the associate pointed the screwdriver at him, and as the victim went to push the panic alarm, Pompey told him to stop.

However, the alarm was activated, and the pair grabbed four trays of cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing in their stolen Mazda.

In total, $7,739.10 worth of product and cash was taken.

While on electronically monitored bail at his whānau’s Kāinga Ora home in Ngāruawāhia in February this year, Pompey caused $14,488.94 of damage.

The reason he became “enraged” remains unknown, but Pompey used various weapons from inside the house to smash windows, walls and other items.

He has also admitted a charge of wilful damage from September last year after smashing the stove during an argument with his partner, and later escaping police custody.

Pompey appeared in Hamilton District Court this week for sentencing.

While he had earlier accepted a sentence indication for the offending, his counsel Jared Bell sought further discounts in relation to background matters, his youth and addiction issues.

A methamphetamine addiction was the driver of the aggravated robbery.

As for the damage to the house, Bell said his client’s time on electronically monitored bail was “too much for him” - however, he was now motivated to change and address his drug issues.

He said it was miraculous that up until this offending, Pompey had never been before the court.

Judge Noel Cocurullo said the robbery was “particularly nasty given the psychological effect on the victims”.

“You were armed ... sadly, in our community, there’s a prevalence of this sort of offending, and one wonders, frankly, when it’s all going to end.

“I shudder to think of the ongoing consequences for victims of this offending, but also [that] young men like you, who foolishly do something like this, are facing a very long time in custody.

“Frankly, these sorts of aggravated robberies are a scourge on our community, and courts must send stern messages to condemn them and send messages to others who want to act like this that stern sentences will be imposed by the court.”

The judge acknowledged the cultural report matters outlining Pompey’s upbringing, which saw him exposed to violence and gang lifestyle.

“Your father, in some respects, takes responsibility for all of this.

“He’s a man of mature years who is looking at this through a wise lens and understanding that perhaps your upbringing played a not-insignificant role in why you are facing these charges today.”

After setting a 62-month jail starting point, Judge Cocurullo applied various discounts for guilty pleas, youth, background and addiction issues, and time on electronically monitored bail, before coming to an end term of three years and two months’ imprisonment.

Judge Cocurullo declined to issue a reparation order as Pompey did not have the means to pay it.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for eight years and has been a journalist for 19.