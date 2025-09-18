Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waikato man Carey Goodwin forces ex into car, strangles her while driving at speed

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Waikato man Carey Goodwin forced his ex into his car and threatened to crash and kill them both. Photo / 123rf

Waikato man Carey Goodwin forced his ex into his car and threatened to crash and kill them both. Photo / 123rf

A man forced his former partner into his car before speeding off in a rage and threatening to crash and kill them both.

Carey Nicholas Goodwin then strangled the woman as she lay on his lap.

Goodwin initially faced numerous charges, including kidnapping, strangulation and threatening grievous bodily harm,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save