Police are seeking sightings of 19-year-old Trayd Tahau in relation to the robbery of a Hamilton dairy where the worker had two fingers chopped off. Photo / Police

Police are seeking sightings of 19-year-old Trayd Tahau in relation to the robbery of a Hamilton dairy where the worker had two fingers chopped off. Photo / Police

Waikato police are searching for “dangerous” man Trayd Tahau in relation to a robbery of a Hamilton dairy in which two of a shopkeeper’s fingers were chopped off by a machete.

Tahau was charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

A warrant for Tahau’s arrest was issued at the Hamilton District Court yesterday, after the incident at an Irvine St dairy in Frankton, Hamilton on December 17 last year.

The owner of the dairy, Puneet Singh, told the Herald four machete-wielding robbers entered the shop.

“They attacked him. We have fog cannons and panic buttons installed but there was no time for the worker to press it,” Singh said.

“He ran out the back to find safety, but two robbers chased him with their machetes, he covered his head with his hands for protection.

“They attacked him and two of his fingers were chopped off, fell on the ground. He had a lot of blood loss, there is blood on the ground even right now.”

Singh said the worker was about to become a father, his pregnant wife came to the shop, and she was “really upset”.

“As soon as I received a call from him I rushed to the shop and I saw him, he was screaming and crying. He was getting in and out of unconsciousness.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the man Trayd Tahau was dangerous and should not be approached.

“We want to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts. We consider Trayd to be dangerous and need anyone with information to contact us immediately,” Saunders said.

“We believe he may still be in the Waikato area and is actively evading police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 111 and quote file number 221217/6333. Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



