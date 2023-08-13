Owner of Fresh Choice Merivale, Craig Grant speaks about how the store is celebrating the winning $33.5 million lotto ticket. Video / George Heard

There’s a new millionaire in the Waikato region after a local ticket won Lotto first division in Saturday night’s draw.

The $1 million-winning ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton.

Lotto Powerball went unstruck again - with no one winning the $33 million fortune on offer.

Powerball now jackpots to $37 million for a Big Wednesday draw.

Meanwhile, there were four second division winners across the region.

Winning second division tickets, each picking up $16,457, were sold at Four Square Paeroa and Countdown Taupō, and there were also two Hamilton MyLotto winners.

A ticket bought at Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop won second division Powerball, which paid out $53,218.

There were 31 second division winners across the country.

The winning numbers were: 15, 19, 20, 23, 31 and 33. The Bonus Ball was 8, and the Power Ball was 1.