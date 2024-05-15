Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Emergency services have come to the aid of multiple patients after a bus and two trucks crashed on State Highway 39 near Ngāhinapōuri this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the incident was first reported at 9.46am as a crash involving a tanker truck, a bus, and a car.

But crews at the scene have since confirmed the vehicles involved were two trucks and a bus.

“We currently have three fire trucks in attendance. Police and ambulance are in attendance and we are assisting.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was notified of the crash at 9.48am.

“[We] are currently on scene with four ambulances, one manager, and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

He said there were 24 patients in total; one in serious condition who had been transported to Waikato Hospital, one in a moderate condition, who was treated at the scene and 22 who were in a minor condition with no physical injuries.

A New Zealand Transport Agency alert issued on social media at 10.25am said State Highway 39 was closed between Ngāhinapōuri Rd and Tuhikaramea Rd.

A vehicle wreck is being taken away from the closed road near Ngāhinapōuri. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour,” the alert said.

A Police spokesperson said it was a passenger bus and there were no serious injuries to passengers in the bus. One truck driver received moderate injuries.

A cop car and cones block off the intersection of Tuhikaramea Rd and SH39. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Nearby Ngahinapouri School has posted on its Facebook page that its students were not involved in the accident.

“Everyone at school is safe and sound, we are told the road will be clear by 3pm for pick up and Reid Road is still accessible if you need to get into school,” the post read.

More to come

