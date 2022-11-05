Cordons are in place on Sims St in Ngāruawāhia as police carry out an examination. Photo / File

A person has been found deceased following a house fire in Waikato this morning.

Police said the person was found inside the home on Sims St in Ngāruawāhia.

Emergency services responded to reports of the blaze around 10.40am.

“Cordons will remain in place at the property while an examination is carried out,” said a police spokesperson.

Fire and Emergency said two fire investigators are at the scene.

Police and Fire and Emergency are working to determine the cause of the fire.



