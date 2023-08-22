A Waikato farmer was trapped under this tractor for some five hours on Monday after it rolled on to him and left him with critical injuries, including a crushed pelvis.

A 60-year-old Waikato farmer spent five hours trapped under a tractor which rolled on to him, crushing his pelvis and leaving him critically injured.

Emergency services raced to a farm in the Mangakino area yesterday morning before rushing the man to Waikato Hospital, where he remains today.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter reached the man within 25 minutes of being dispatched and emergency responders rescued him from under the tractor.

“[When he was rescued], it was clear that the farmer had sustained multiple critical injuries, including a crushed pelvis,” a spokeswoman for charity helicopter operator the Phillips Search and Rescue Trust said.

Critical care paramedics on board the helicopter gave the farmer essential medical treatment to stabilise his condition.

He was flown to Waikato Hospital, where he remains and is receiving urgent medical care.

“This incident highlights the crucial role of the rescue helicopter in responding swiftly to emergencies in rural and remote areas, where vital assistance can make a life-saving difference,” the trust’s spokeswoman said.

“Accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime. It’s what happens next that matters,” she said.

She said it was only due to donations that the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter could help, and implored others to donate.