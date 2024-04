Both north and south lanes of the Waikato Expressway just before the Taupiri off-ramp is closed due to a truck fire this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the fire reported was around 4:50pm.

“No one is reported to be injured or inside the vehicle.

“The north and south bound lanes are closed while Fire and Emergency crews tend to the fire.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use an alternative route where possible.