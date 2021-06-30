Waikato DHB to give update on confidential documents being dumped online

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee and executive director hospital and community services Chris Lowry. Photo / Nikki Preston

Waikato DHB's boss will front media this afternoon for the first time after it emerged that more confidential staff and patient documents had been leaked and were lurking on the dark web.

The latest blow comes as the DHB has started to get many of its services back online after a ransomware attack shut down its five hospitals' IT systems in May.

People claiming to be behind the cyber attack had earlier sent media copies of some of the confidential data.

And now a list of documents including data of patients and staff has appeared on the internet.

In a statement this week, Waikato DHB confirmed that some of the stolen information had made its way on to the dark web.

"While we had hoped this would not occur, the DHB was aware of the risk and had been preparing and working closely with cyber security experts to identify and manage any potential disclosures."

The DHB has been working closely with the Privacy Commissioner to ensure that it takes the appropriate actions.

The DHB has obtained the latest material to be uploaded and was working through it to understand the content.

It would then notify the affected staff and patients.

The DHB is continuing to work with Police, the National Cyber Security Centre and other relevant authorities a part of ongoing investigations into the major cyberattack.