A truck has crashed on State Highway 27.

A truck driver has been injured in a crash on State Highway 27 in the Waikato region this morning.

The road near Te Puninga north of Morrinsville is partially blocked between Manhire Rd and Horrell Rd.

Police said they were notified at 4.25am a truck and trailer unit had crashed.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

The truck was carrying a large quantity of vegetables, which have spilled on to the road.

It was expected to take several hours to fully clear the road.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of those on site.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



