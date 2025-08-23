Waikato crash: One dead, another injured near Te Mata
By Tom Rose
Emergency services were called to a fatal crash on Kawhia Rd near Te Mata last night. Photo / NZME
A person has died following a crash on a rural Waikato road.
Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Kawhia Rd, near the small town of Te Mata, around 5.50pm yesterday.
“Despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
A second person was transported to hospital from the scene in a moderate condition.