A car left the road in Waipā, Waikato, and veered into a paddock where it rolled.

31 May, 2025 12:26 AM Quick Read

A male driver has died after rolling a car in a paddock in Waikato.

Emergency teams were called to the crash on Waikoha Rd, Waipā, about 7.40am today, police said.

A police spokesperson said the car was travelling on Waikoha Rd but veered into the paddock where it rolled.

“The male occupant of the vehicle has died,” they said.

“The matter is being referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.”