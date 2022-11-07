Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Waikato crash: Eight people injured in serious accident near Waitomo

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a crash near Waitomo. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a crash near Waitomo. Photo / File

Eight people have been injured in a serious crash near Waitomo this morning.

The crash on State Highway 3 at Hangatiki involving one van happened just before 6am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokesperson said two people have been critically injured, two are seriously injured and four have moderate injuries.

“The highway is closed and motorists are asked to follow posted diversions,” they said.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road is closed between Te Kumi Station Rd and Mangarino Rd and will likely remain closed for sometime as police carry out a serious crash investigation.

Latest from New Zealand