Emergency services are responding to a crash near Waitomo. Photo / File

Eight people have been injured in a serious crash near Waitomo this morning.

The crash on State Highway 3 at Hangatiki involving one van happened just before 6am.

A police spokesperson said two people have been critically injured, two are seriously injured and four have moderate injuries.

“The highway is closed and motorists are asked to follow posted diversions,” they said.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road is closed between Te Kumi Station Rd and Mangarino Rd and will likely remain closed for sometime as police carry out a serious crash investigation.