Email from legal executive Shaz vanHaaren (left) of TW & Associates in Hamilton confirming the purchase of a property in Cambridge, and a fake email (right) asking the firm's clients to pay $270,000 to a fake trust account. Composite photo / NZME
A Waikato couple narrowly avoided losing $270,000 after their lawyer’s email was hacked by UK scammers.
The compromised email from Truman Wee & Associates requested payment to a fraudulent account, but a bank teller’s suspicion prevented the transfer.
Police confirmed the same account successfully scammed two other victims out of at least $250,000.
A Waikato couple who had just purchased a new house narrowly avoided losing $270,000 to scammers after their lawyer’s email account was hacked.
An email account at Cambridge firm Truman Wee & Associates was compromised over the Christmas break by cyber criminals in the United Kingdom, who impersonated a legal executive and sent the home buyers bogus invoice details for a supposed trust account.
Police have confirmed the bank account was used to successfully scam two other victims out of at least $250,000, with the money being siphoned overseas.
The email included an email chain with the firm from earlier that month congratulating them on their success and supplying a copy of the original purchase contract.
The next day, the couple replied to the email, confirming they planned to borrow $850,000.
A week later on January 6, another email arrived from the law firm, apparently providing invoice details for the company’s trust account and requesting payment of the $270,000 shortfall ahead of settlement.
“Kindly remit funds as soon as possible to our trust account as above.”
The email was signed “yours faithfully, Shaz vanHaaren”.
The couple thought it was strange the law firm needed the money two weeks ahead of settlement but the man headed to his local ANZ branch to arrange transfer as instructed to another ANZ account.
The teller had to increase the man’s transfer limit to allow the payment to proceed but grew suspicious when he showed her the email, telling him the account was an international money transfer account “facilitated” by ANZ.
Spooked, the man immediately contacted his partner, who rang vanHaaren, who was on holiday overseas.
She confirmed she had not sent the invoice and that one of the email accounts appeared to have been hacked.
“I was like, ‘Oh my god’,” the man told the Herald.
The man was still shocked at how close they came to losing their life savings, not being able to settle on the purchase, and losing their dream home.
‘It was almost impressive’
VanHaaren told the Herald the hackers had gained access to her company email account and timed the attack during the holiday period when emails were unlikely to be monitored.
“The wording was not mine. It was not an email I would have sent.
“It’s horrible. The clients were really panicked.”
The hackers appeared to have reviewed earlier emails as they knew how much the couple had paid as a deposit, meaning they could then calculate the correct shortfall.
VanHaaren said the infiltration was extremely sophisticated. The hackers had deleted all footprints of the incursion from her sent and deleted folders, and the fraudulent emails were nearly impossible to detect.
Pressed on whether the account in question – which begins with an O4 prefix commonly used by ANZ – was an ANZ account, a spokeswoman said it was an “agency account” with another financial provider.
She said “agency banking relationships” were standard practice, where international financial institutions could open NZ bank accounts to access local payment systems.
These financial institutions must comply with NZ laws and regulations, including appropriate checks when on-boarding customers and operating accounts.
National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Threat and Incident Response Team lead Tom Roberts said the couple did the right thing by verifying the situation with the bank and law firm, and reporting the incident to authorities.
“The NCSC regularly receives reports of incidents of business email compromise where online attackers take control of an email account to impersonate trusted organisations and businesses and target their customers by sending out phishing emails.
“We urge all businesses to access the resources on our website Own Your Online and to talk to their employees and customers about the risks posed by phishing.”