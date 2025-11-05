Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Waikato cop loses discharge bid after excessive pepper spray of motorist

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A Waikato police officer pepper-sprayed a motorist three times after he failed to hand over his car keys, a move deemed unlawful by a judge. Photo / NZME

A Waikato police officer pepper-sprayed a motorist three times after he failed to hand over his car keys, a move deemed unlawful by a judge. Photo / NZME

A Waikato policeman who sprayed a speeding motorist three times with pepper spray for not handing over his car keys will now have to pay his victim $1000.

In the Hamilton District Court this morning, the judge found the officer’s actions were not only unlawful, but unwarranted, as the victim

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save