Concrete contractor and fraud accused Jason Mark Lambert pictured in the Hamilton District Court in August during his judge-alone trial. Photo / Belinda Feek
A Waikato tradie accused of leaving numerous clients out of pocket has been cleared of most of his charges, with the judge taking a swing at the prosecution’s case.
Jason Mark Lambert was accused of taking on work, including concreting or landscaping services, pocketing the deposit, and either not doingthe work or only partially finishing it.
Lambert initially faced 30 charges, but pleaded guilty to eight charges of causing loss by deception as the judge-alone trial in the Hamilton District Court progressed in August. Police withdrew four charges.
The prosecution’s case was that Lambert offered his services, primarily on Facebook Marketplace, and when contacted by the complainants, he would give a quote and request a 40% deposit.
But Lambert’s defence counsel pairing of Kerry Hadaway and Jonathon Myers said their client always had a genuine intention to do the work, entered contracts in good faith, and he kept up communications with those involved.
They claimed the case was nothing more than a civil dispute.