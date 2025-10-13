“Combine that with all his other interests – rugby, adventures with his beloved Mum & Dad, Lily and Steve, having fun with his mates, spending time with his animals, friends, golfing and fishing.

“There really isn’t enough hours in the day to keep up with him.”

Wai’aryn’s mother, Lily Hoet, told Stuff their son was their No 1 true love.

She and her partner, Steve, still check the back seat of their car for Wai’aryn when driving.

“It looks dark, and I can’t see the light,” she said.

The 14-year-old's parents described him as their one true love.

The accident

On September 21, Wai’aryn had been riding at Moto Central, west of Huntly, when the accident occurred.

Hoet received a call saying her son had hit his head and was unresponsive.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was making initial inquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash and police have referred the case to the coroner.

The teen’s parents headed to Waikato Hospital and then to Starship in Auckland, where they found their son hooked up to machines.

Wai’aryn’s brain injury was severe and he died four days later.

The 14-year-old’s family are full of praise for Starship staff.

Moet told Stuff nurses at the paediatric intensive care unit spent hours by their son’s side, watching the monitors, hoping he would wake up.

Wai’aryn’s aunt plans to donate a portion of the Givealittle donations to Starship for treating her nephew “like royalty”.

The page has received an outpouring of support with $33,371 donated so far.

‘A fabulous young man’

Waikato community members have paid tribute to Wai’aryn.

Moto Central posted on Facebook, saying, “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Wai’aryn Mills.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.”

Te Awamutu Squash Club called Wai’aryn a “fabulous young man”.

“[He] had an incredible heart, infectious smile and was full of love and life. On and off court, Wai’aryn shined with his humbleness, sportsmanship and immense potential.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.