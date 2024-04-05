Cambridge-based 2024 Breweries Shield champions Hautapu take on Hamilton Old Boys first up. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Waikato Club Rugby 2024 gets underway today with plenty of action for every community to enjoy.

The men’s premiership has some quality round one head-to-head match-ups.

Cambridge-based 2024 Breweries Shield champions Hautapu head into Hamilton to take on Hamilton Old Boys at Fred Jones Park.

Their last game was the 2023 Premiership Semi-final where Hautapu were too strong, winning 33-20.

Hamilton Old Boys return with a new coaching line-up, fresh off a victory at the Bangkok International Rugby 10s in Thailand, and will be keen to get their season off to a good start with four home matches scheduled for the day.

The University of Waikato Rugby Club host local rivals Hamilton Marist in a rematch of the 2023 opener when Marist won 26-0.

Beaten semi-finalists in 2023, Te Awamutu Sports host Fraser Tech.

With a new coaching team at Te Awamutu and several new players, they will be keen to back up a strong 2023.

While 2022 beaten finalists Fraser Tech will be eager to get back into the top five after a disappointing 2023 Centenary year.

United Matamata Sports get off to a home start hosting Matamata-Piako District neighbours Morrinsville Sports.

United Matamata Sports will play three of their first four 2024 matches in front of the Bedford Park faithful.

The final premiership match-up sees Melville host Ōtorohanga at Collins Road.

This match will feature as Waikato Rugby’s live-streamed game for the weekend.

Melville come off the back of a season where they struggled to maintain premier status but had a comprehensive victory in the promotion-relegation fixture to end.

Ōtorohanga, while starting the season well in 2023 and making the top 5, battled to end the season with four defeats in round two.

Both teams will be looking to make a positive start to 2024 and will do so live on Waikato Rugby’s Facebook page from 2.45pm on Saturday.

All Premier men’s matches kick off at 2.45pm with their respective Premier B sides kicking off at 1pm at the same venue.

Women

The Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship kicks off this weekend in a slightly different format to previous years.

In 2024 the Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership will be contested between five teams after the late withdrawal of Hamilton Marist.

This week will be a finals rematch when the Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez host Melville at Willoughby Park and Kihikihi host Ōtorohanga at Kihikihi Domain.

The fifth team and first up with the bye is University.

Meanwhile, the Waitomo Group Women’s Championship will be contested amongst seven Championship sides across nine weekends.

Last year’s Championship winners Taupiri travel into the city and take on newcomers Suburbs at Flagstaff Park.

Pirongia - also new to the competition - host Thames’ Hauraki who return to the women’s competition again.

Putāruru host Waitete at Nola Block and United Matamata Sports host Hautapu kicking off big days at Putāruru and Matamata respectively with all teams at home in week one.

Hamilton Marist will wait another week to get their season underway with a first-round bye.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship matches are all at 1pm on Saturday.

Division One

The Division One competition takes a slightly new look in 2024 with Kereone making a return to the division after more than 20 years away from the competition.

They kick off the return with a home match against Tokoroa’s Southern United at Campbell Park in Morrinsville.

A cross-bridge Reineck Cup derby sees Suburbs travel across the Pukete bridge to St Andrews Park to face Te Rapa while fellow city club Frankton hosts Hinuera at Swarbrick Park.

Mooloo Shield 2023 Champions Putāruru host Pirongia to round out an action-packed day at Nola Block.

Leamington will do battle with fellow Waipā side Ōhaupō at Leamington Domain.

All Division One matches kick off at 2.45pm on Saturday, while each of the club’s respective Division One B sides kick off at 1pm at the same venue.

Colts

Twelve teams line up in the Colts Under 21 Competition for 2024.

Back-to-back-to-back reigning champions Hamilton Marist start their title defence with a home match against Fraser Tech at Marist Park.

With new coaches in 2024 and several new players to the Colts team Hamilton Marist will be up for a new challenge this season.

Morrinsville Sports host Hautapu at Campbell Park and Pirongia host United Matamata Sports at Pirongia Domain alongside their women’s Championship side.

Suburbs host Leamington at Flagstaff Park and Hamilton Old Boys wrap up a day of rugby at the club rooms hosting University at 2.45pm.

Thames Valley United return to the Colts competition after a promising season in 2023 and will host Hinuera who make the first trip across to the Thames Valley region.

All Colts matches kick off at 1pm, excluding Hamilton Old Boys v University.

Get along and support your local club this weekend as they kick off their 2024 season.

Tune in to the Live 4 Five livestream every Friday at 10am on the Waikato Rugby Facebook page for a preview of the following day’s action.





