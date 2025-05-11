Breaking news - more to come.

One person is dead and three injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Waikato.

Three patients were airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical, serious, and moderate injuries.

Police enquiries into the crash on French Pass Rd, Karapiro, are under way.

One person is dead and three others injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in rural Waikato.

The crash occurred on a private property on French Pass Rd, Karapiro, and was reported to the police at 2.30pm.

One person died, one person suffered critical injuries, another has serious injuries, and the third has moderate injuries, Police said.