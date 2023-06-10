Precious mementos and ceramic pots adorning Waihi Cemetery veteran graves were left smashed in a vandalism spree.

A section of Waihi Cemetery where war veterans are buried has been desecrated in “a shameful act of vandalism”, with ceramic pots and precious mementos wrecked.

Hauraki District Council has posted disturbing images of the destruction at the historic gold mining township’s new RSA Gardens section where those who served in the country’s armed forces are buried.

The council says it is angry and dumbfounded after discovering on Friday a number of graves in plot 62 had been trashed with smashed ceramic pots, plants and family mementos strewn across the burial ground.

“It’s hard to find the words to convey the disbelief, distress and anger this shameful act of vandalism at the Waihi Cemetery will cause to the families affected, our staff, who take pride in maintaining this place of rest, and the families who visit to pay their respects.”

The granddaughter of a serviceman in one of the wrecked graves, who is also a soldier and currently serving overseas, dubbed it “the biggest disrespect someone can show”.

The council said it was working quickly to gather and salvage what it could but wanted to alert the community and affected families in case there was a precious memento they wanted to keep safe elsewhere in the meantime.

It was also working to identify the families of the graves that were ruined by the vandalism.

The Hauraki District Council is branding damage to the new RSA Garden plots a "shameful act of vandalism".

The “distressing event” was now being investigated.

The council said it had regular security patrols and gates were locked to vehicles at 8pm.

‘It feels personal’

Soldier Keah Gibbons, whose World War II veteran grandfather’s grave was targeted in the vandalism spree, told the Herald it felt “like a slap in the face”.

“I feel absolutely disgusted and angry that I’m seeing that,” said Gibbons.

“It feels like a slap in the face, not only to my own whānau but to others’ loved ones and the fallen.

“My granddad served in World War II and I, myself, am a soldier so this is the biggest disrespect someone can show. It feels personal.

“My entire whānau are hurt by this and I’m unable to come to help my mum restore his grave due to being so far away.”

War veteran graves at Waihi Cemetery have been hit by vandals.

Gibbons said those responsible for the desecration clearly lacked values or morals.

“I hope they are caught and there are consequences.”

Locals are also fuming at the incident, taking to Facebook and branding the destruction “absolutely disgusting”, “disrespectful” and “shameful” behaviour.

“How disgusting. This makes me so cross,” wrote one poster.

“So disrespectful to people who went to war for us,” wrote another.

“What a truly sad sight. My heart cries for those families affected,” posted one woman.







