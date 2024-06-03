Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad, a birthday girl and a tavern wench came to play at the Polar Plunge.

The annual Polar Plunge was a race to get into the ocean, an even faster race to get out again with only the very hardy staying to play.

It was the children, in the end, and their cold parents left larking about in the chilly 15 degree waters of Waihī Beach on Saturday morning - while most of the adults exited after five minutes and made a dash for the mulled wine and barbecue bangers.

Another successful Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Polar Plunge was held - with 100 or more braving the biting winds and icy surf (or lack of surf) for the annual welcome-to-winter event.

The Cavanagh family of Waihī Beach went with a creepy Friday the 13th Jason theme.

One standout squad was Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad, with pals “tavern wench’' and “birthday girl’' who took on the challenge with gusto.

Other dressed up swimmers included a pumpkin, a pirate family, a Barbie clan, an inflatable chicken and dinosaur, a foxy lot, pink ladies, rugby players, Santa, fairies, a family of Jasons from Friday the 13th movies and many onesie-clad animals.

Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club’s Kathryn Troughton says the Polar Plunge always has a good turnout.

‘’We do it because everybody loves it. They get to dress up, they come along and they just have a ball.’’

Supporters cheered their friends on from a safe distance at the shoreline.

The Buttimore crew from Morrinsville and Waihī Beach are a mix of superheroes, hippies and pirates.

Mulled wine, hot drinks, a sausage sizzle, bacon sandwiches and chips are on offer to warm up competitors after the swim.

Prizes were awarded for best dressed adults, under 12, under 18 and corporates as well as spot prizes.



