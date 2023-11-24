Flooding at the intersection of Scarborough Rd and Marine Ave this afternoon. Video / Alex Cairns

Demolishing flood-hit elder housing in Waihī Beach is the “most sensible” decision as the units are deemed unsafe to live in, a councillor says.

Seven pensioner homes will be demolished after flash floods ripped through the seaside town on May 29.

Elderly residents were among the 27 people forced to evacuate that day.

The water reached waist height in some of the 11 flooded pensioner units on Beach Rd. The decision to demolish them was made at a Western Bay of Plenty District Council meeting on Thursday.

A Tonkin and Taylor report commissioned by the council said the seven dwellings were exposed to a flood hazard risk as high as H3, which meant it was unsafe for elderly, children and vehicles.

One area of the units was classed H4, unsafe for all people and vehicles.

The other four units have been repaired and have people living in them again. These were classed as H2, unsafe for small vehicles.

Flood-damaged council flats on Beach Rd in Waihī Beach in May. Photo / Alex Cairns

Deputy mayor John Scrimgeour said given the report it would be irresponsible of the council to reinstate the units and expect people to live in them.

”It’s disappointing to lose the opportunity that these houses accommodate, and I certainly do feel for those people involved in that.”

Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge asked staff if upgrading the existing stormwater infrastructure would help. Council general manager infrastructure services Cedric Crow said if there was another similar flood, upsizing stormwater pipes would not be enough and the risk to life was still too high.

Councillor Anne Henry said they were very fortunate that no one died on May 29 and had it been night when the flood came through they may have.

Councillor Allan Sole said they had little choice but to demolish the houses.

At first he questioned whether it was necessary and if they could fix the stormwater that had caused the flooding but the report made it clear they couldn’t, he said.

”The most sensible thing to do is proceed [with the demolition].

”It is better for people to be able to age in their communities and to stay there with friends.

Flooding at Waihī Beach in May.

”I hope from this that we can move on and re-establish some new homes there [Waihī Beach] in the future.”

The demolished units will likely be turned into car parking for the residents who remain at the flats. Council operations manager Kerrie Little said this would likely be made of gravel so water could still drain away.

Speaking in the public forum, Katikati Waihī Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association chair Keith Hay said, in his view, it was unacceptable that the flats could be demolished and not replaced.

The flats were built with money gifted by local families to the Waihī Beach community, he said.

”They may legally belong to council, but they really belong to the [Waihī] Beach community.”

Phoebe Hansen described the water coming toward her house on May 29 as Niagara Falls. She was forced to evacuate and lost most of her belongings. Hansen was housed in accommodation nearby and recently moved back into one of the refurbished flats.

Her previous one will be demolished.

Pensioner Phoebe Hansen in her former home after it flooded. Photo / John Borren

She said it makes sense that they will be bulldozed and she didn’t want to move back in unless something was done to stop them flooding again. Hansen has lived at the flats for 27 years and said “it’s home to me”.

”I didn’t like the idea of having to shift areas and go somewhere else.”

Accommodation has been found for the tenants who cannot return to the Waihī Beach site.

The seven units will be demolished once a contractor is found.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air