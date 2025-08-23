“Police have issued the 73-year-old woman an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol, allegedly returning a result of 290mcg/L (micrograms per litre of breath).”

The woman's submerged 4WD vehicle pictured below the surface after she crashed into the water off Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island.

Further charges were being considered, Matthews said.

Drivers aged 20 and over who drive with an alcohol level between 251mcg/L and 400mcg/L can be fined and given 50 demerit points. Those who drive with higher levels can be disqualified from driving and either fined or jailed.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was treated at the scene, but they didn’t have details of any injuries.

The sunken vehicle was pulled from the water on Thursday and returned to its owner, an Auckland Transport spokesman said.

The crash was bad news for the owners of several bikes, with a railing also damaged when an elderly woman crashed through a bike parking area and into the water off Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island.

They were now looking at what repairs were needed to the bike shelter area.

“A portion of the shelter has been damaged - glass and structural. If we want to replace like for like we need a full shelter replacement so we are going to work through with the relevant stakeholders what the replacement or retro fit options may be … the replacement of shelter and railings will be done at a later stage following the area being made safe.”

A damaged railing behind the bike shelter had already been removed by AT’s maintenance team and would be replaced.

Part of the shelter was still able to be used, the spokesman said.

“Our maintenance teams are on standby for AT to decide the replacement option before either removing the shelter or replacing damaged parts.”