Ostend Beach on Waiheke Island where the body of Lee Perry (inset) was found in the water on November 15. Photo / NZME

Police are not treating the death of South Auckland man Lee Douglas Perry as suspicious after his body was found in water near Waiheke Island last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said police are treating the discovery of Perry’s burnt-out car and his death as two separate incidents.

Perry’s burned-out vehicle, a white Mazda Demio with the registration HLZ228, was found 14km away from the scene.

Allan said an investigation into the circumstances around Perry’s vehicle and how it came to become crashed and burnt-out remains ongoing.

Previously police had been treating the death as unexplained, now they are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Allan said Perry’s family has been advised of the developments and continue to be supported by Victim Support.

Lee Douglas Perry, 48, from South Auckland was found dead near Waiheke Island.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on Perry’s vehicle to contact them via their 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

The reference file number is 231115/0667.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.