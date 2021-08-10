Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021 finalists announced

A mix of previous winners and new faces make up this year's Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists, with previous winners Troy Kingi, Stan Walker, L.A.B, and Tipene Harmer securing nominations in multiple categories.
Rapper Vayne sees her first nomination for Best Māori Hip Hop Album, as well as Hawkins, who is nominated for Best Single By a Māori Artist.
The Waiata Māori Music Awards were launched in 2007 and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary music by Māori artists.
Taking place annually in September in the beautiful Hawke's Bay, the awards incorporate four major events over two days, including the Māori Music Expo, Te Kohanga Māori Fashion Show, the Māori Music Celebrity Breakfast, and the Waiata Māori Music Awards ceremony.
Waiata Māori Music Awards Finalists 2021:
Best Māori Hip Hop Album
Adam Tukiri – SON
Kings - Raplist
Tipene Harmer - Heritage Trail
Vayne - Gutta Girl
Best Māori RnB Album
Louis Baker - Love Levitates
Mara TK - Bad Meditation
Mistee K - The Next Chapter
Troy Kingi - The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Best Māori Roots/Reggae Album
Grove Roots - Iwi
NLC - Trouble
Best Māori Pop Album
Anna Coddington - Beams
L.A.B - L.A.B IV
Teeks - Something to Feel
Troy Kingi - The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Best Māori Tāne Solo Artist
Mara TK Teeks
Tipene Harmer
Troy Kingi
Best Māori Wāhine Solo Artist
Ainslee Allen
Anna Coddington
Mistee K
Paige
Best Māori Group
IA
L.A.B
Morse Gang
Tomorrow People
Best Single By a Māori Artist
Hani Dread - Kōkiri
Hawkins - Can't Leave It Alone
L.A.B - Why Oh Why
Stan Walker - Bigger
Tipene Harmer - Tūrangawaewae
Best Māori Songwriter
L.A.B - Why Oh Why
Mara TK - Te Kete Aronui
Teeks - Remember Me
Tipene Harmer - Tūrangawaewae
Troy Kingi - All Your Ships Have Sailed
Best Music Video by a Māori Artist
Grove Roots - Atua Māori
L.A.B - Why Oh Why
Stan Walker – Bigger
Teeks – Younger
Troy Kingi - First Take Strut