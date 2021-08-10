Waiata Māori Music Awards 2021 finalists announced

Troy Kingi won last year's Best Māori Male Solo Artist Award and is a finalist in five categories this year. Photo / supplied

A mix of previous winners and new faces make up this year's Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists, with previous winners Troy Kingi, Stan Walker, L.A.B, and Tipene Harmer securing nominations in multiple categories.

Rapper Vayne sees her first nomination for Best Māori Hip Hop Album, as well as Hawkins, who is nominated for Best Single By a Māori Artist.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards were launched in 2007 and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary music by Māori artists.

Taking place annually in September in the beautiful Hawke's Bay, the awards incorporate four major events over two days, including the Māori Music Expo, Te Kohanga Māori Fashion Show, the Māori Music Celebrity Breakfast, and the Waiata Māori Music Awards ceremony.

Waiata Māori Music Awards Finalists 2021:

Best Māori Hip Hop Album

Adam Tukiri – SON

Kings - Raplist

Tipene Harmer - Heritage Trail

Vayne - Gutta Girl

Best Māori RnB Album

Louis Baker - Love Levitates

Mara TK - Bad Meditation

Mistee K - The Next Chapter

Troy Kingi - The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Best Māori Roots/Reggae Album

Grove Roots - Iwi

NLC - Trouble

Best Māori Pop Album

Anna Coddington - Beams

L.A.B - L.A.B IV

Teeks - Something to Feel

Troy Kingi - The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Best Māori Tāne Solo Artist

Mara TK Teeks

Tipene Harmer

Troy Kingi

Best Māori Wāhine Solo Artist

Ainslee Allen

Anna Coddington

Mistee K

Paige

Best Māori Group

IA

L.A.B

Morse Gang

Tomorrow People

Best Single By a Māori Artist

Hani Dread - Kōkiri

Hawkins - Can't Leave It Alone

L.A.B - Why Oh Why

Stan Walker - Bigger

Tipene Harmer - Tūrangawaewae

Best Māori Songwriter

L.A.B - Why Oh Why

Mara TK - Te Kete Aronui

Teeks - Remember Me

Tipene Harmer - Tūrangawaewae

Troy Kingi - All Your Ships Have Sailed

Best Music Video by a Māori Artist

Grove Roots - Atua Māori

L.A.B - Why Oh Why

Stan Walker – Bigger

Teeks – Younger

Troy Kingi - First Take Strut