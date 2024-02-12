Road works begin on the main road through Waharoa, near Matamata on Monday.

Safety improvement work will begin on State Highway 27 in Waharoa, near Matamata on February 19.

The work would take place on the stretch of road between Walker Street and McGowan Street and was expected to take up to six weeks.

Work included upgrading and repainting the existing median islands and kerbs, adding new road markings, and improving signage on SH27.

The highway would be open to traffic, under stop/go traffic management.

NZTA Waka Kotahi regional manager infrastructure delivery Waikato Jo Wilton said the important work would help make the main road through Waharoa township safer for both motorists and pedestrians.

“It’s crucial that signage and road markings are prominent and able to be seen for the safety of everyone.”

To ensure the safety of workers, and to allow the work to be completed in the shortest time possible, access to and from Walker Street would close from February 19 until March 8 and access to and from Pitt Street would be closed from February 19 until March 29. Residents would be able to access those streets via Mowbray Street.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise disruption to businesses and residents in the area and we thank everyone for their patience during this time.”

Access to car parking outside businesses on SH27 would be closed for the duration of the work, opening when it was safe to do so.

Although the SH27 car parks would be inaccessible, the rest area and car park across the road from the Pitt Street intersection would remain open and a safe crossing provided for people wanting to access businesses on the other side of the road.

Short delays were expected, and motorists were encouraged to check NZTA’s Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz for information and to check current road and traffic conditions.









