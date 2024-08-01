Company staff had filled a shopping trolley to get the promotion under way.

Office manager Sara Hayward said, “The whole thing is about giving to the food bank”.

She said the promotion would enable a boost to the food bank shelves especially the first week of the September school holidays, when a need had been identified.

The company has a partnership with the food bank.

The shopping trolley promotion joins its Easter egg appeal and Christmas gift appeal.

“We really enjoy it,” company co-owner Mike Voyle said.

Mike and Audra Voyle. Photo / David Haxton

“It brings fresh energy into the office and gets the team excited.

“We also get to flex our marketing muscles and do something a bit different.”

For the Christmas promotion, the company gifts a gift for every gift given and wraps them too.

“Over 500 presents were given to the food bank.

“It was overwhelming and the food bank was blown away.”

Voyle said, “People might say ‘Why the food bank?’ but why not?

“Having a meal on the table is a basic human need.”

Voyle & Co Realty is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

It will also be open on Saturdays, for the food can promotion, from 8am to 12 noon while the Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Market is on.



