NZME has an impressive 22 finalists in this year's Voyager Media Awards that recognise top news coverage and journalism.

Finalists for the Voyager Media Awards were announced today, with NZ Herald in the running for the Digital News Provider of the Year. This category combines the previous News App of the Year and News Website of the Year, which NZ Herald has won for the past four years.

Individual nominations include Rebecca Howard from BusinessDesk who is up for Editorial Leader of the Year, the Herald’s Nicholas Jones and Sam Sherwood – Reporter of the Year, the Herald’s Michael Craig – Photographer of the Year, and Hawke’s Bay Today’s Mitchell Hageman who is in the running for Best Up and Coming Journalist.

NZ Herald is also vying for the Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year award, the Weekend Herald is in the running for Best Weekend Newspaper and Hawke’s Bay Today is a finalist in Regional Newspaper of the Year. Popular NZ Herald lift-out magazines Canvas and Viva will go head-to-head on awards night for Best Newspaper Magazine.

Murray Kirkness, NZME chief content officer, said the nominations “showcase the depth of talent across our NZME news teams”.

“With a reach of more than 2.4 million Kiwis across our publishing brands, it’s fantastic to see both our digital platforms and print publications being acknowledged. We are all proud of our news teams whose dedication to keeping Kiwis in the know is reflected in these nominations.”

Michael Boggs, NZME chief executive, said: “As part of our strategic goal to be New Zealand’s leading news destination, we are committed to supporting our talented journalists in newsrooms across the country, empowering them to deliver engaging content across our platforms that truly connects with our audience.

“It’s brilliant to see the variety of awards NZME has been nominated for this year and it’s a reflection of the dedication and passion our news teams bring to every story.”

The awards will be celebrated at a glitzy event at Shed 10 on Auckland’s Viaduct on May 24.

NZME’s 2024 Voyager Media Awards finalists

Digital News Provider of the Year

nzherald.co.nz / NZME

Reporter of the Year

Nicholas Jones | NZ Herald / NZME

Sam Sherwood | NZ Herald / NZME

Photographer of the Year

Michael Craig | NZ Herald / NZME

Best Photography – News

Mike Scott | NZ Herald / NZME

Best Photography – Sport

Brett Phibbs | PhibbsVisuals, Photosport, NZ Herald / NZME

Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling

Jamie Morton | NZ Herald / NZME – Deep Trouble: How climate change has reached the world’s end

Chris Knox | NZ Herald / NZME – Moving away from geography: Election results on a New Zealand tile map

Best Up and Coming Journalist

Mitchell Hageman | Hawke’s Bay Today and NZ Herald / NZME

Best Investigation

Nick Perry | NZ Herald / NZME and Associated Press – Antarctic Sexual Harassment and Assault

Best Scoop

Victoria Young | BusinessDesk / NZME – Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

Cartoonist/Animator of the Year

Rod Emmerson | NZ Herald / NZME

Sports Journalist of the Year

Michael Burgess | NZ Herald / NZME

Business Journalist of the Year

Victoria Young | BusinessDesk / NZME

Gordon McLauchlan Journalism Award

Greg Bruce | NZ Herald / NZME

Political Journalist of the Year

Audrey Young | NZ Herald / NZME

Editorial Leader of the Year

Rebecca Howard | BusinessDesk / NZME

Best Newspaper Magazine

Canvas | Weekend Herald / NZME

Viva | NZ Herald / NZME

Regional Newspaper of the Year

Hawke’s Bay Today / NZME

Weekly Newspaper of the Year

Weekend Herald / NZME

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year

NZ Herald / NZME