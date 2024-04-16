NZME has received an impressive 22 nominations in a prestigious set of awards that celebrate excellence in news and journalism.
Finalists for the Voyager Media Awards were announced today, with NZ Herald in the running for the Digital News Provider of the Year. This category combines the previous News App of the Year and News Website of the Year, which NZ Herald has won for the past four years.
Individual nominations include Rebecca Howard from BusinessDesk who is up for Editorial Leader of the Year, the Herald’s Nicholas Jones and Sam Sherwood – Reporter of the Year, the Herald’s Michael Craig – Photographer of the Year, and Hawke’s Bay Today’s Mitchell Hageman who is in the running for Best Up and Coming Journalist.
NZ Herald is also vying for the Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year award, the Weekend Herald is in the running for Best Weekend Newspaper and Hawke’s Bay Today is a finalist in Regional Newspaper of the Year. Popular NZ Herald lift-out magazines Canvas and Viva will go head-to-head on awards night for Best Newspaper Magazine.
Murray Kirkness, NZME chief content officer, said the nominations “showcase the depth of talent across our NZME news teams”.
“With a reach of more than 2.4 million Kiwis across our publishing brands, it’s fantastic to see both our digital platforms and print publications being acknowledged. We are all proud of our news teams whose dedication to keeping Kiwis in the know is reflected in these nominations.”
Michael Boggs, NZME chief executive, said: “As part of our strategic goal to be New Zealand’s leading news destination, we are committed to supporting our talented journalists in newsrooms across the country, empowering them to deliver engaging content across our platforms that truly connects with our audience.
“It’s brilliant to see the variety of awards NZME has been nominated for this year and it’s a reflection of the dedication and passion our news teams bring to every story.”
The awards will be celebrated at a glitzy event at Shed 10 on Auckland’s Viaduct on May 24.
NZME’s 2024 Voyager Media Awards finalists
Digital News Provider of the Year
nzherald.co.nz / NZME
Reporter of the Year
Nicholas Jones | NZ Herald / NZME
Sam Sherwood | NZ Herald / NZME
Photographer of the Year
Michael Craig | NZ Herald / NZME
Best Photography – News
Mike Scott | NZ Herald / NZME
Best Photography – Sport
Brett Phibbs | PhibbsVisuals, Photosport, NZ Herald / NZME
Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling
Jamie Morton | NZ Herald / NZME – Deep Trouble: How climate change has reached the world’s end
Chris Knox | NZ Herald / NZME – Moving away from geography: Election results on a New Zealand tile map
Best Up and Coming Journalist
Mitchell Hageman | Hawke’s Bay Today and NZ Herald / NZME
Best Investigation
Nick Perry | NZ Herald / NZME and Associated Press – Antarctic Sexual Harassment and Assault
Best Scoop
Victoria Young | BusinessDesk / NZME – Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims
Cartoonist/Animator of the Year
Rod Emmerson | NZ Herald / NZME
Sports Journalist of the Year
Michael Burgess | NZ Herald / NZME
Business Journalist of the Year
Victoria Young | BusinessDesk / NZME
Gordon McLauchlan Journalism Award
Greg Bruce | NZ Herald / NZME
Political Journalist of the Year
Audrey Young | NZ Herald / NZME
Editorial Leader of the Year
Rebecca Howard | BusinessDesk / NZME
Best Newspaper Magazine
Canvas | Weekend Herald / NZME
Viva | NZ Herald / NZME
Regional Newspaper of the Year
Hawke’s Bay Today / NZME
Weekly Newspaper of the Year
Weekend Herald / NZME
Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year
NZ Herald / NZME