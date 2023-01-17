Volunteer firefighter Andy Brown suffered serious injuries during an accident on a musssel barge at Waiheke Island on January 9.

Volunteer firefighter Andy Brown suffered serious injuries during an accident on a musssel barge at Waiheke Island on January 9.

A respected volunteer firefighter and boat skipper faces multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery after suffering “life-threatening” injuries in an accident aboard a mussel barge at Waiheke Island.

Coromandel man Andy Brown, who has a wife and three children, was working on the barge off Cowes Bay at the eastern end of Waiheke Island, near Man O’ War Bay, on January 9 when he suffered what are understood to be arm injuries.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said it airlifted a man in his 40s to Middlemore Hospital.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said the agency was investigating the accident.

Loved ones of Brown are fundraising to support him and his family in the weeks and months that lie ahead.

A Givealittle page says Brown suffered “serious and life-threatening injuries” while out on the water at work.

”[He] now has a long road to recovery ahead of him, that will involve many surgeries and months of rehabilitation away from home.”

Brown was always the first person to help others if he could, and his entire life revolved around his family, the page says.

“Having a physical job as a skipper, also being an integral member of the Manaia Fire Service for his community, [he] was also about to embark on building his family home - all of which will now be affected immensely. Andy’s wife Ally has also had to put her business on hold to be with Andy in Auckland.

“We know so many people are wanting to help Andy and his whānau, so we wanted to set up this avenue for anyone to do so. All funds will go directly to Ally to help ease the financial pressure and burden during this time such as loss of income, accommodation costs for Ally and the children in Auckland, and anything else to help in this difficult time.”

The page creator declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

More than $21,000 has so far been donated.

Maritime NZ is investigating the accident on a mussel barge off Waiheke Island. Photo / NZME

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said members of the Manaia Hauraki Volunteer Fire Brigade, based west of Whitianga, did not attend the incident.

“Fire and Emergency is providing support to Andy and his family and wishes him all the best with his recovery.”

Neither police nor the Auckland harbour master had any record of the incident, directing inquiries to Maritime NZ.

Waiheke Mussel Farm is on Cowes Bay Rd. The daughter of one of the directors said they had no knowledge of the accident and that the mussel farm did not own any barges, instead using contractors.

Attempts to reach other directors associated with the company were unsuccessful.