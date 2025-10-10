“It’s very unusual for him to be out of contact for so long, and we have serious concerns and want to find him.”

Van Kempen said there were other members of the public at the pools on the night of September 30 when Jayleb-Che was there and may have seen or spoken to him.

“We are asking for those people to make contact with police as any information they have may assist in the search.”

Police also wanted to speak to anyone who had been at the nearby Waiotapu Mud Pools on October 1, between 10am and 3pm.

“Even if you saw nothing, you are helping us to create a timeline,” Van Kempen said.

Police and Search and Rescue personnel were involved in the search for Jayleb-Che, including dog teams, drones, and ground crews.

Extensive ground and air searches continued on Friday, Van Kempen said, in the search area, which was a combination of dense bush, waterways and farmland.

Police would review the areas searched and other pieces of information received over the coming days, he said.

“We are committed to finding Jayleb-Che and are making sure we investigate every avenue and location where he may have gone.

“I want to thank those members of the public who have contacted us so far, and encourage anyone who has credible information that could assist us to please get in touch.”

Much of the search area terrain was unsafe for public to search, he said, so the public and family members who wish to assist should confine their search to the roads in the area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via 105, referencing file number 251003/5935.

-RNZ