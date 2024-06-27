“This year we were fortunate with the guidance from Norman Gruebsch of the Whanganui District Council to approach Bike On NZ Charitable Trust. Tēnā koe Norman, ngā mihi. Paul McArdle from Bike On NZ Charitable Trust approved the funding and injected substantial funds to accomplish this ‘one of a kind’ bike track project.

A challenge to balance for riders on the new bike track.

“Also, the purchasing of bikes, scooters, helmets and kai, helped us complete our goal and vision. I would like to acknowledge and thank Paul McArdle, from BONZCT for supporting us throughout our journey and beyond. Tēnā koe Paul, ngā mihi.

“With the guidance of Norman, we were introduced to Greg Fromont and Elaine Baker from Let’s Go Whanganui. They both helped us see the track come to life, size our students for all the equipment, and get the best deal for the right price on the bikes, scooters and helmets. Tēnā korua, ngā mihi.

This bridge was made from a recycled fence.

“To Brian Anderson from the Bike Shed, who accommodated us with a price for all equipment that was in our budget, who made sure the products that were delivered were high quality. Tēnā koe Brian. Ngā mihi.

“The next two people who met with Moana, one who had a picture of the track in her head, with her own ‘technical terms and names of areas within this one of a kind track’, Matt and Carol Loader, who are also a valuable part of the staff whānau here of Castlecliff School.

Children on scooters used the track as well as bikes.

“The Grounded Company fits our Mana school values, building relationships with people to provide quality outcomes, but also by being Amotai Registered. This kaupapa meant that The Grounded company built sustainable wealth for Māori and Pasifika people by unlocking opportunities for Māori and Pasifika businesses through supplier diversity.

“To Downer Construction for the generosity of shell rock that was used for the underlay. Too much, Downers!

Norman Gruebsch (Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator), Carol Loader (reading recovery and early literacy support teacher, with the Grounded Company team which built the track: Matt Loader, D. J. Haami, Bayley Amer and Matthew Renga.

“To Matt Loader and his years of experience in civil construction, with checking in with Moana, and modifying if and where needed made this a track with BMX pump, obstacles challenging our students to concentrate, improving hand-eye co-ordination. Even a bridge made from a recycled fence. Tēnā koutou Matt, Carol and the Team of the Grounded Company and Amotai. Ngā mihi.

“As a board, we have made a plan to ‘beautify’ the track area with planting, seating and picnic tables for our whānau to use and enjoy whānau time. We are waiting to see over the next couple of weeks, where we can safely place these items, but they will appear soon. The benefits this track will have for our students are these:

■ Regular biking strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances overall stamina

■ Riding a bike provides kids with an opportunity to de-stress, clear their minds, and connect with the world around them. The release of endorphins during exercise can boost mood and reduce anxiety, providing a natural mood-lifting mechanism.

■ Cycling isn’t just good for the body; it’s also beneficial for the brain. The physical coordination required for biking enhances fine and gross motor skills. Additionally, it encourages problem-solving, decision-making, and spatial awareness as tamariki navigate their routes.

■ Biking to school fosters independence and teaches responsibility. Children learn valuable life skills like planning their routes, managing time, and taking care of their bicycles. This newfound independence can boost self-esteem and confidence.

■ Cycling promotes eco-friendliness and a sense of environmental responsibility. Tamariki reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to cleaner air.

■ We are educating students about the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules.

■ Cycling encourages tamariki to spend less time in front of screens, which is crucial in an age where screen addiction is a growing concern.

“Ngā mihi to you Moana for the vision and the gusto to approach agencies, complete all the paperwork and secure the funding, equipment and track for Castlecliff School.

“You have left another taonga to this school when you decide to complete your time here as our devoted principal, whose number one priority is always our students. Tēnā koe, Moana.

“In a fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the simple joys and tremendous benefits that come with riding a bike. From improved physical fitness and mental well-being to fostering independence and environmental consciousness, cycling offers a host of advantages for our children. Shaping healthier, happier tamariki, but also paves the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

“So, let’s gear up, fasten our helmets, and pedal towards a better tomorrow - one bike ride at a time. Tēnā koutou katoa,” said Slight.

People who heard the call came together to assist with the community project for no profit of their own. They are Doug Barlow Contracting, Jeidin from Nicholson Concrete, Simon Watson from Form Builders, Leroy Johnston from Downer, and Tristan Teki from Tartek.

All of the above (including the Grounded Company HQ team) donated materials and/or time to ensure the community received a bike track of the highest quality. Grounded Company HQ Limited donated time and materials outside the quoted works to go the extra mile and make this the best bike track in town.



