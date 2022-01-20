Fire crews are battling a well-involved house fire in Azalea Place, Wiri, Auckland. Video / Supplied

Visibility for motorists on Auckland's SH1 near Manukau is currently reduced due to the smoke from a house fire in Wiri.

Waka Kotahi said visibility across SH1 Southern Motorway in the Manukau area was reduced.

In a video from Waka Kotahi, black smoke can be seen drifting across the motorway.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 4:45PM

Due to a large fire, there is currently reduced visibility across the #SH1 Southern Mwy in the Manukau area. Drive with care and expect some delays. #AklTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/3AUjiNCxTP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 20, 2022

"The smoke covering the motorway gridlocking the motorway," one motorist said.

Fire crews are battling the well-involved house fire in Azalea Place, Wiri, Auckland.

Four appliances were sent at 4.40pm this afternoon and the fire is now 60m by 10m.

No one is believed to be injured or in the house. No other properties are impacted at this stage.

Meanwhile, motorists on SH16 are currently experiencing some delays as a large truck breakdown is blocking the left eastbound lane.