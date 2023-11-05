Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘VIP’ Auckland nightspot Club Kong’s locks changed by security firm after it allegedly fails to pay bouncers

By
4 mins to read
It is unlikely National and Act will be able to form a government alone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is working around the clock to ensure exit efforts from Gaza and the Beatles release final single Now and Then which was 45 years in the making. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

It’s the downtown Auckland nightspot touting elite champagne table service in VIP booths.

But the party could be over at Club Kong after it allegedly failed to pay its bouncers and liquidators seized control of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand