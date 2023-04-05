Nathan Boulter. Photo / Richard Robinson

A violent repeat offender jailed for the high-profile 38-hour kidnapping of his ex-partner on Great Barrier Island has been granted parole after serving time for stalking and threatening another woman in Southland.

And before he walked free from prison on March 29 Nathan Boulter promised the Parole Board he was “determined” not to offend again and is committed to addressing his substance abuse and mental health issues.

Boulter, 34, became a well-known offender in January 2011 when he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Nortessa Montgomerie sending Great Barrier into a lockdown as armed police launched a manhunt.

Boulter was sent to prison for the terrifying attack but reoffended against another woman after he was released.

The victim of the offending was a friend of Boulter’s sister in Southland who he started messaging and soon became obsessed with.

“He became aggressive and threatening, he stalked her and he threatened to kill her,” said Parole Board panel convenor Mary More following a hearing with Boulter late last month.

“He went to the complainant’s address and he threatened his sister that he would return with a sawn-off shotgun.

“On one occasion he assaulted the complainant and advised her to kill herself.”

Boulter was sentenced to three years and two months on seven charges of threatening to kill, contravening a protection order, assault with intent to injure and causing harm by digital communication.

He has been refused parole a number of times - most recently in February when it was revealed he had not undertaken any rehabilitation programmes in relation to his offending.

However, More said things had changed since then and the board was satisfied Boulter could be released safety back into the community - subject to a number of strict monitoring conditions.

In addition, Boulter had just five weeks left of his sentence so if the board wanted to impose any conditions at all it had to grant his release.

If he served the full sentence he would leave prison a free man with no conditions or monitoring.

More said Boulter’s offending history was “significant”.

Boulter in court after his offending on Great Barrier Island. Photo / File

Alongside the Montgomerie kidnapping and stalking there were a raft of convictions for “other violence, kidnapping and burglary”.

Despite his dark past, More said Boulter’s parole assessment report said stated he had “positive behaviour”.

“And he has said that he is determined not to do this again,” she said.

“Mr Boulter told us that he had developed an obsession with the victim and he attributes it to mental health issues and substance abuse.

“Mr Boulter is taking medication and he has agreed to continue taking it.”

Boulter’s lawyer told the board the repeat offender had a “solid release plan” and would be “engaging with psychologist” on a specific personal issue when he was released.

He had “extensive whānau support” and employment lined up outside the wire and he would be living with his mother.

The lawyer referred to Boulter’s “insight into his mental health” at the hearing.

Nathan Boulter has served time in prison for a raft of crimes against women including stalking, threatening, kidnap and assault. Photo / File

More said Boulter “knows when he is unwell and the impact on his behaviour”.

“Mr Boulter spoke very well to the board about the offending… He talked about his warning signs being substance abuse and going into an intimate relationship, and how his support people can identify those,” she said.

“The board considers that any undue risk Mr Boulter poses can be met by way of special conditions.

“He will be released on parole… we are imposing electronically monitored residential restrictions but for two months from release only.

“He is to take medication… not taking the medication will not in itself be a breach of conditions.”

Boulter is also subject to a number of other conditions for the next six months including living at an approved address, not entering the West Coast without prior and direct permission from his probation officer, not to consume alcohol or illicit drugs, not to contact any victims of his offending and to disclose all details about any intimate relationship which commences, resumes, or terminates to his probation officer.

More said the condition around Boulter’s medication was a significant condition.

“The failure to take medication may be a ground to recall you to prison if as a result you become an undue risk,” she told Boulter.

Boulter was on bail and facing a charge of assaulting Montgomerie, 21, when they lived together in Southland.

After the attack, Montgomerie left Boulter and moved back to her family on the remote island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

Nathan Boulter appearing in the High Court for sentencing after the Montgomerie kidnapping. Photo / Richard Robinson.

But Boulter could not accept the end of the relationship and went to great lengths to get to Montgomerie, travelling to Auckland and booking a ferry to Great Barrier under a false name.

He crept into Montgomerie’s family home and hid under the bed to wait until she and her new partner went to sleep.

He attacked the new partner, rendering him unconscious and as Montgomerie ran screaming, Boulter grabbed her by the hair and dangled her over a balcony.

He grabbed a weed grubber and threatened her with it before kidnapping her and dragging her across farmland.

Boulter hid Montgomerie in isolated bush and dragged her around the island to avoid the heavy police presence.

During the 38-hour kidnapping, Boulter told Montgomerie he had killed her younger brother and later took her behind a barn and strangled her until she blacked out.

He told her: “You scream for help and you are dead’'.

Boulter repeatedly punched the terrified woman in the face and head, causing a chip to her skull.

Eventually police found the pair and Boulter was arrested.