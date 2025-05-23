Three teenage girls have been charged after a brutal attack on a girl that was videoed and posted on social media.
Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said police were called to a report of a young woman being seriously assaulted in Papatoetoe on Thursday night.
Police were contacted by a nearby business about the alleged assault at 9.45pm in a carpark off Station Rd.
“The victim had been assaulted a number of times. She did not require hospitalisation but will seek medical assessment,” Gillespie said.
A video of the assault was posted on social media with music in the background and a derogatory caption.