Footage showed a girl being attacked while on the ground in a Papatoetoe carpark. Screenshot / Supplied

23 May, 2025 03:38 AM 2 mins to read

Three teenage girls have been charged after a brutal attack on a girl that was videoed and posted on social media.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said police were called to a report of a young woman being seriously assaulted in Papatoetoe on Thursday night.

Police were contacted by a nearby business about the alleged assault at 9.45pm in a carpark off Station Rd.

“The victim had been assaulted a number of times. She did not require hospitalisation but will seek medical assessment,” Gillespie said.

A video of the assault was posted on social media with music in the background and a derogatory caption.