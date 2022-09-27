Police swarmed on a car in Flat Bush, arresting three people. Video / Supplied

Video showing the dramatic arrest of three young people in East Auckland has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority amid claims of police brutality.

Police are reviewing the actions of several officers after video of the incident was circulated on social media.

It shows nine police vehicles forcing a suspected stolen vehicle to stop in Flat Bush before a large number of officers swarm on the car and arrest three young people.

The dramatic footage appears to show an officer punching one of the young men several times in the head.

After the footage spread widely on social media, many viewers suggested the arrests and large police response were unnecessary and evidence of brutality.

"Why'd the cop start punching when he was already on the ground," said one user, while another commented, "the punching was so unnecessary. The police officer really needs some self-control."

Others lauded the arrest as being an appropriate police response following a spate of unrelated aggravated robberies across the city.

The video shows police forcing a suspected stolen car to stop before swarming on the vehicle and arresting three young men. Photo / Supplied

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said police acknowledged the videos had circulated online.

Police were reviewing the actions of the officers and the incident would be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), Rogers said.

In the video, police vehicles can be seen swarming the car on Murphys Rd in Flat Bush, moving behind, beside and in front of it.

The officers then rush to apprehend the offenders inside. The video shows nine police cars responding to the incident.

Three young people were taken into custody and referred to Youth Aid, Rogers confirmed.

A spokesperson said a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for police about 4.30pm Monday on Alfriston Rd.

The vehicle fled and police did not pursue it initially, but it was tracked by the Eagle chopper.

The vehicle was spiked a short time later on Murphys Rd and it continued at low speed through the area until patrol vehicles in front and behind the vehicle brought it to a stop.