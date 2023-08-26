Victoria University walks back ‘name change by stealth’

Victoria University of Wellington, the first in the country to ban intimate relationships between staff and students. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Victoria University has quietly given up on calling itself Te Herenga Waka - Wellington Uni on social media, which opponents of its failed name change bid say is an acceptance that ‘fetch’ won’t happen.

In 2018 the then Education Minister Chris Hipkins quashed Vic’s controversial attempt to call itself the University of Wellington.

Vic darted around the ruling and announced a “brand refresh” including new names for some faculties like the Victoria Business School now being called Wellington School of Business and Government.

It also changed its name on social media - dropping Victoria University of Wellington for Wellington Uni. Its X (formerly Twitter) handle was also changed to @WellingtonUni instead of @VicUniWgtn.

The refresh copped criticism for being a “name change by stealth”. Hugh Rennie KC has previously suggested the Government appoint a commissioner in place of the university’s council.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark criticised the branding on X just last month.

“In 2018 Govt refused to allow Victoria University of Wellington 2 change its name because of significant opposition 2 VUW’s proposal from staff, students & alumni,” Clark posted.

“Yet its marketing brands the university with rejected name. Brand destruction like Twitter?.”

Facebook page transparency records show the university ditched the new name for the old one last Sunday.

A university spokeswoman told the Herald that after some consideration, they decided to make the change on social media for consistency across platforms and to ensure their audience can find them.

“We have received feedback anecdotally that, currently, we are not easy to find on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

“This findability is of critical importance to our whole community and particularly for current and future students. This decision is a chance to rectify this.”

The official name of the university remains Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

The university’s former vice chancellor Grant Guilford led the charge to legally change the university’s name to eliminate confusion overseas.

By August 2019, the university had spent $622,861 on the name change bid and brand refresh, figures released under the Official Information Act show.

Gwynn Compton, who led a 13,000-strong petition against the name change, said it felt like the university was still trying to make ‘fetch’ happen when it first changed its name on social media.

“It’s not surprising that it didn’t catch on at all because no one else was using the name, it was only the university trying to push it. It feels somewhat inevitable that they had to eventually accept reality and walk it back.”

“Stop trying to make fetch happen” is a quote by the character Regina George in the 2004 film Mean Girls intended to discourage her friend Gretchen from using the slang word “fetch.”

It essentially means someone should let go of a futile pursuit.

Compton said the money spent on the brand refresh was a waste.

“By the time they started rolling out all the branding changes, the name change itself had been discredited and disallowed and throwing more money at it seemed woefully unnecessary.”

