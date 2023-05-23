Hundreds of jobs facing the chop at Victoria University due to multi-million dollar loss

Victoria University of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Staff at the Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) have been told to brace for job cuts as the University strives to cut costs even further.

An email to staff from vice-chancellor Nic Smith, seen by the Herald, said VUW is forecasting a deficit of $33 million this year and as a result, costs must be cut.

“Staff have already done a significant amount to reduce spending, taking into account the need to ensure the best possible experience for our students - unfortunately, we need to do more,” Smith said.

Smith said the cost-cutting measures being discussed will result in redundancies among professional and academic staff, and there will also likely be programme closures.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in our community - returning to financial sustainability is a huge task.”

Smith said the University is still working through options, and the proposal will be ready for consultation in late June.

The vice-chancellor told a staff forum this morning that a consultation process will soon begin which estimates 100 academic jobs and up to 150 professional staff could be cut.

NZME has approached VUW for further comment

More to come