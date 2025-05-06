Provost Professor at Victoria University, Bryony James, confirmed the decision was based on concerns about students using artificial intelligence (AI) for cheating.

She said two of the law school’s courses—LAWS 312: Equity, Trusts and Succession and LAWS 334: Ethics and the Law—included externally regulated exams that must be held in person and invigilated.

“The fast rise of AI, especially tools that are embedded in computers, means it has become increasingly difficult to invigilate exams on laptops,” James said.

The university was currently investigating technological solutions to mitigate this issue and hoped to have them deployed in time for the end-of-year exams.

“For now, students’ hand-writing their exams means the university can be confident the results truly reflect the students’ own knowledge and effort, free of any suggestion of the influence of AI.”

James said they would ensure that no student was disadvantaged by this approach.

“We are committed to working with students, including those with disabilities, who may need further support to participate in exams and final assessments as a result of this change,” James said.

The Faculty of Law said it would review this trimester’s exam results to ensure this cohort’s performance was in line with previous years and confirm that the decision did not significantly impact students.

President of VUW’s Students’ Association Liban Ali told Morning Report he was aware that this could happen as early as last year.

“It has been on the card as of last year, so ... I feel like there was something that was going to happen.”

Ali said the announcement had come at the wrong time, and that the Students’ Association was very concerned for students.

He said the Students’ Association had talked to the Law Society and the faculty to determine the best way to support students.

Ali said that he would make sure that any changes were communicated early in the future.

An Auckland University spokesperson said, “Across all disciplines in 2024, there were 81,267 digital exam sessions versus 52,552 paper-based exam sessions.”

They said all law exams were conducted digitally, and there were no law paper-based final exams at the University of Auckland.

“We use a number of tools and methods to detect and deter cheating and unauthorised use of AI during an exam.

“For on-campus digital exams, we employ a secure lockdown browser within our digital exam platform that restricts access to unauthorised websites, applications and functions to prevent use of unauthorised materials, as well as in-person invigilation.”

