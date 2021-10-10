Victoria University building a graffiti target in weeks before suspicious fire

Victoria University, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Victoria University building was the target of graffiti in the weeks leading up to a suspicious fire that left it significantly damaged.

Police have revealed more information about the blaze that broke out at about 3am on Friday October 1.

Three minor explosions were heard coming from the Contemporary Chinese Research Centre on Kelburn Parade before the fire spread from the ground floor to the second.

The research centre is funded by Victoria University of Wellington.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Orr said police were investigating and were seeking help from the public.

The building was the target of some graffiti damage in the weeks leading up to the fire, Orr said.

"Around the time of the fire, a vehicle was seen stopped nearby, and a motorbike was also seen and heard leaving the area," he said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone with information in regards to the fire, or who has information relating to the graffiti of the building."

Orr also said if anyone saw any pedestrians in the area shortly before 3am that morning, police would like to hear from them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 211001/7254.