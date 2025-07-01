“It is terrifying to give evidence in a room full of a jury of strangers about the sexual violence that happens to you,” she said.

“Can we do that in a smarter, safer way that still ensures that, yes, you’re innocent until proven guilty, but that there are experts making decisions rather than 12 jury members who may or may not know anything about rape myths or coercive control?”

Money said juries were still an important part of the judicial process but had deviated from their origin in tight-knit communities.

“They were able to make expert decisions. There was some knowledge there as well as the evidence. That’s not what we get now. Juries are certainly not a jury of our peers,” she said.

Chief Victims Adviser Ruth Money says the trial process for sexual violence could be safer and smarter. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Advocate Louise Nicholas echoed the call and said jury trials weren’t “adequate for this type of crime”.

She said jurors brought their world views into a courtroom, sometimes to the detriment of the victim.

“The fact that they’ve come forward, they’ve disclosed horrendous acts of sexual violence. I think ... judge-alone trials, and we have had them, works perfectly.”

Nicholas said some jury trials also left victims without closure.

“Even if a judge comes back with not guilty, they explain their reasoning behind that and that is huge for our survivors. Whereas with a jury trial, they just say ‘not guilty’ and we move on.”

But Marie Dyhrberg, KC, strongly rejected the idea.

“I think the starting point is that unless there is a conviction or a guilty plea, we don’t have victims... we have complainants.”

She called jury trials a constitutional linchpin enshrined in law and guaranteed in the Bill of Rights Act.

Criminal defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg, KC, is strongly opposed to blanket judge-alone trials for sexual violence. Photo / Supplied

Dyhrberg said the history of the law went back to the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215.

“What is so special about trials [with] sexual allegations that we would do away with something as critical and fundamental as a jury trial?”

She said juries had an everyday outlook on the world that wouldn’t be available in a judge-only trial.

“They aren’t strangers, they are very much part and parcel of our right to a jury trial and they actually represent the views of society.”

Dyhrberg argued defendants similarly reveal intimate details to a room full of strangers, but without the privilege of a closed courtroom and without support from a victim’s advocate.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith‘s office had little to add in terms of the idea.

“The minister meets with Ms Money frequently to discuss her proposals,” a spokesperson said.

Jordan Dunn is a multimedia reporter based in Auckland with a focus on crime, social issues, policing and local issues. He joined Newstalk ZB in 2024 from Radio New Zealand, where he started as an intern out of the New Zealand Broadcasting School.