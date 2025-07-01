“It is terrifying to give evidence in a room full of a jury of strangers about the sexual violence that happens to you,” she said.
“Can we do that in a smarter, safer way that still ensures that, yes, you’re innocent until proven guilty, but that there are experts making decisions rather than 12 jury members who may or may not know anything about rape myths or coercive control?”
Money said juries were still an important part of the judicial process but had deviated from their origin in tight-knit communities.
