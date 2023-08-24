Police are continuing to investigate the man's death after he was stabbed on Monday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The man who died after being stabbed in Palmerston North on Monday has been named by police as they continue their investigations.

He was Dayne Rademakers, aged 36.

His obituary described him as a “kind soul with a wonderfully cheeky sense of humour” who was a loving father, brother, and uncle.

He died in hospital an hour after he was stabbed on Clyde Cres, Roslyn, at 4am on Monday morning.

In an effort to piece together the sequence of events that resulted in Rademakers’ death, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said investigators are speaking to anyone who was present at the residence and at neighbouring properties at the time of the incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who observed people or vehicles in the Clyde Cres area between 3am and 4.30am on Monday morning,” Sheridan said.

If you witnessed anything in that area at that time, or have information that could assist the investigation team, police are asking you call 105 and reference file number 230821/7290.



