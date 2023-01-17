Riki Mischefski is looking to take control of his anger issues after strangling his partner so she couldn't breathe for 10 seconds the Whanganui District Court has heard.

Riki Mischefski is looking to take control of his anger issues after strangling his partner so she couldn't breathe for 10 seconds the Whanganui District Court has heard.

When Riki Mischefski choked his partner until she almost blacked out the woman feared for her life and her children but months later she’s pleased with the progress he has made to address his anger issues.

Mischefski appeared before Judge Jonathan Krebs in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing on charges of impedes breathing and assault on a person in a family relationship.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Krebs said the charges related to what he described as an “ugly incident” on August 29, 2022.

The 28-year-old began verbally abusing his partner, identified only as Jennifer, and belittling her in an inappropriate way before shooting her with a Nerf gun, while their 18-month-old baby and two other children were present.

The impact caused pain to Jennifer’s arm and she told Mischefski to leave which angered him and he approached her with a closed fist as she held the baby.

Mischefski pushed his victim before grabbing the hood of her jersey and applying pressure to the point she couldn’t breathe.

“The victim was disorientated for a few moments,” Judge Krebs said.

“She feared for her life and wondered what would happen to the children if she lost her life.”

He invited Jennifer to address the court and detail the steps the couple had since taken to identify the issues driving Mischefski’s offending.

Jennifer said a restorative justice conference had been very productive.

“I’m very proud of him.”

Judge Krebs said there had been an open and honest discussion between the couple which was a positive development and Jennifer wanted to work on their relationship.

“Things that have never been said before and needed to be said.

“You are very lucky to have a woman as honest as Jennifer in your life - don’t you go and muck it up.”

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said Mischefski now understood there were triggers to his offending which he was trying to get to grips with.

Leith submitted Mischefski’s motivation to address his anger issues and good compliance on electronically monitored bail should result in a community-based sentence.

The judge acknowledged submissions from police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Butler detailing aggravating factors including the presence of children and the victim was close to losing consciousness after being unable to breathe for at least 10 seconds.

Judge Krebs began with a sentence of 28 months imprisonment before giving a 25 per cent discount for Mischefski’s early guilty pleas, 10 per cent credit for rehabilitation and remorse as well as a further reduction for time spent in custody.

He then converted the sentence of 15 months imprisonment to one of seven months and two weeks’ home detention.







