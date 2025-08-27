Advertisement
Victim named in Gisborne homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at a residential property in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

The man who died at a residential property in Gisborne has been named.

Renata McLean, 61, of Gisborne, was found dead at a home on Winter St, Mangapapa, about 6.50am on August 26 after a reported disturbance.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Danny Kirk said police have charged a 29-year-old woman

