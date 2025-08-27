Victim named in Gisborne homicide investigation
By Samuel Sherry
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at a residential property in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock
The man who died at a residential property in Gisborne has been named.
Renata McLean, 61, of Gisborne, was found dead at a home on Winter St, Mangapapa, about 6.50am on August 26 after a reported disturbance.
Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Danny Kirk said police have charged a 29-year-old woman
with common assault as inquiries continue into McLean’s death.
The woman is set to appear in Gisborne District Court on September 22.
Police are investigating whether this altercation contributed to the death of the victim.