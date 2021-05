The man who died after a crash on State Highway 2, near Dannevirke, has been named as Hamish Cameron. Photo / Dave Murdoch

3 May, 2021

The man who died after a crash on State Highway 2, near Dannevirke, has been named as Hamish Cameron.

Emergency services were called to the fatal crash near the intersection of SH2 and Otanga Rd at 5.39am on April 28.

The 24-year-old was from Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.