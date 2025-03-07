But that staunch stance saw Judge Tini Clark send the 75-year-old to jail for two years and eight months in a marathon sentencing in the Hamilton District Court today after he was found guilty of nine charges in a jury trial last year.
The charges — four of doing an indecent act on a boy under 12 and five of inducing a boy to do an indecent act — resulted from offending between 1975 and 1976 around Waikato, including in Hamilton, Matamata, and at his staff apartment at the school near Cambridge.
Coker rubbed his naked body against the naked body of a complainant, asked two boys to bathe together naked and show each other their genitals while he watched them, and indecently touched another boy over his clothes.
The charges came out after St Peter’s issued an apology in September 2021 after an investigation revealed historic cases of abuse against former pupils at the school by a former staff member.
Police then investigated the allegations and Coker, who taught at the school between 1974 and 1976, was identified and charged.
At the time, it was an exclusive boys school and Coker lived on-site alongside other teachers, in private living quarters.
“Imposing home detention ... where he has taken no responsibility for his sexual offending against young boys ... as it stands, I do not consider that there are adequate reasons for the court to impose anything other than imprisonment.”
