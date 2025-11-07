Advertisement
New Zealand

Veteran cop Dale Kahaki posthumously wins employment case against New Zealand Police

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Dale Kahaki, pictured with his wife Sacha, died before his claim against his employer, the New Zealand Police, could be heard. Photo / Supplied

A veteran cop who took an employment case against the New Zealand Police died before it could be heard.

Now, Dale Kahaki’s grievance has been heard, with his family continuing the fight on his behalf, and he has won.

NZ Police have been ordered to pay his estate $25,000 in

