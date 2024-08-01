Before Verkerk’s death in 2012, his daughter, Mary-Anne Mills, was appointed to the helm of the business.

Mills, company owner and plant director, said the sale was still being finalised.

“In quoting my dad, ‘nothing’s sold until the cheque’s cleared in the bank’,” she said.

Mills said business had changed over the years, influencing the decision to sell the plant.

“I suppose we want to focus on our core business,” she said.

Mills said she understood meat processing would continue at the site under the new ownership, and Verkerks’ manufacturing will continue as usual at its Christchurch site.

The Verkerks brand would continue, she said.

In its decision, the OIO said SFJ Holdings planned to expand the plant with a new beef processing chain, which will start processing Wagyu beef.

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed manufacturer and meat marketer S Foods established its New Zealand business, SFJ Holdings, in April 2019, according to the company register.

S Foods began exporting its Wagyu beef to New Zealand in June 2016.

According to its website, S Foods was established in 1967, has capital of more than $48m and had more than 2400 employees by February this year.

– RNZ



