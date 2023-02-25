Vehicles found on fire in West Auckland park - police investigating

Smoke rises over Westgate in West Auckland after a fire this morning. Photo / Rita Elaine

Police are looking into the circumstances of two cars found to be on fire at a public park in West Auckland early this morning.

Locals reported seeing thick black smoke billowing against the blue sky about 9am.

Police said they received reports of two vehicles causing damage at a public park about 7.15am. It is understood the park is in Massey, not far from the Westgate shopping complex.

“The vehicles were found to be on fire,” a spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to the situation and extinguished the fires.

Northern fire communications referred all inquiries to Police.

Police said there were no reports of injuries and that inquiries are ongoing.



